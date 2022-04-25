Dog dead after fire at apartment complex on North Madison

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A dog has died after a fire at an apartment building on North Madison in Amarillo over the weekend.

Amarillo Fire Department crews responded Sunday evening to find fire in one of the units.

Crews found a dog in the living room of the burning unit.

The fire was considered under control around 20 minutes later.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire was caused by a campfire in the living room floor.

