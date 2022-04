POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County grass fire is now 100 percent contained with an estimated size of 25,609 acres.

The Texas Wildfire Incident Response System has confirmed the fire is 100 percent contained.

Final Update: the #LittleHighlineFire in Potter County is 25,609 acres and 100% contained. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 25, 2022

