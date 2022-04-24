Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

A cool start to the work week

Adrian's Full Wx 12-24-21
Adrian's Full Wx 12-24-21
By Adrian Campa
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Highs to start off the work week will be below normal Monday afternoon into the mid-to-upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be from the NE at 10-20mph with gusts to 30. Monday will be the coolest day of the week and each day moving forward will warm. We’ll even see the return of 90 degree weather by Thursday! The winds however will be a nuisance each and every day.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North of Amarillo
UPDATE: Grass fire North of Amarillo now estimated 27,000 acres, 70% contained
Amarillo man found not guilty of 2019 murder by reason of insanity
Amarillo man found not guilty of 2019 murder by reason of insanity
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
The Baca County Sheriff’s Office has closed Highway 287 near Boise City due to a crash.
Highway 287 near Boise City closed due to crash
DPS is investigating a crash resulting a man dead after a crash in Dallam County this morning.
Man dead after crash in Dallam County

Latest News

Adrian's Forecast 4-23-22
Adrian's Forecast 4-23-22
Adrian's Forecast
Adrian’s Weekend Outlook
North of Amarillo
UPDATE: Grass fire North of Amarillo now estimated 27,000 acres, 70% contained
The Baca County Sheriff’s Office has closed Highway 287 near Boise City due to a crash.
Highway 287 near Boise City closed due to crash