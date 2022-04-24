A cool start to the work week

Highs to start off the work week will be below normal Monday afternoon into the mid-to-upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be from the NE at 10-20mph with gusts to 30. Monday will be the coolest day of the week and each day moving forward will warm. We’ll even see the return of 90 degree weather by Thursday! The winds however will be a nuisance each and every day.

