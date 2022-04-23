Sod Poodles win four in-a-row, defeating Missions 11-10 in extra innings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (8-5) make it four wins in-a-row after defeating the San Antonio Missions in 11 innings Friday night. Despite the hail weather that delayed the game 30 minutes, the Soddies were able to secure the 11-10 win.

Soddies starting pitcher Bryce Jarvis lasted 3.2 innings, dishing out 3 K’s and allowing 6 hits, 4 runs and 1 walk. Closer Blake Workman earned his second win of the season after striking out 5 in 2 extra innings.

Game 5 of the series is set for Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at HODGETOWN.

