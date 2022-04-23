Sandies’ Samuel Newman signs overseas with University of Chester futbol

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo High senior soccer player Samuel Newman will play overseas next season for the University of Chester in England. The forward plans on studying to become a soccer coach.

During Newman’s senior season at AHS the forward was named to the All-District First Team and totaled 8 goals and 4 assists. Newman first visited England when he was 14-years-old and he immediately made a good first impression.

”When I went over freshman year for my brother to go visit they let me play five minutes in the first game and I scored a hat trick. Probably one of my favorite places I’ve visited. It’s just a great community. I just love the game. I’m passionate for it. It’s just one of my dreams,” said Newman. “I want to come back after I get my degree and of course create my own club.”

