Randall baseball and softball win, Amarillo High baseball celebrates Johnson’s 200th career victory

By Larissa Liska
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall baseball and softball earned wins on Friday in District 3-5A. Randall baseball (21-7) defeated Tascosa 12-1, proving why they are the district champions and Randall softball defeated Caprock 8-4. The Lady Raiders sit second in district behind the Amarillo High Lady Sandies.

The Amarillo High baseball team celebrated head coach Randon Johnson’s 200th career victory that the Sandies achieved on Tuesday in a 16-14 win at Palo Duro. When the Dons traveled to Sandie Field on Friday AHS dominated 22-0 to honor coach Johnson.

DISTRICT 3-5A BASEBALL

Randall 12, Tascosa 1

Palo Duro 0, Amarillo High 22

Caprock 2, Plainview 3

DISTRICT 3-5A SOFTBALL

Caprock 4, Randall 8

Amarillo High 30, Tascosa 1

Plainview 9, Caprock 12

