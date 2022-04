CIMARRON COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Baca County Sheriff’s Office has closed Highway 287 near Boise City due to a crash.

According to officials, the closure is northbound of the highway.

Baca County Sheriff's Office has requested a temporary closure of Highway 287 at Boise City northbound while a collision... Posted by Cimarron County Sheriffs Office on Friday, April 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.