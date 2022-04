AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Resources with Texas A&M Forest Service along with other fire crews are on the scene of a grass fire North of Amarillo in Potter County.

Fire officials estimating the fire is 1,000 acres and zero percent contained.

No homes are threatened at this time.

Aircraft resources have been ordered.

Alert: The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance on the #LittleHighlineFire in Potter County. The fire is estimated to be 1,000 acres and is 0% contained. #TXFire pic.twitter.com/zHrU9zq5N4 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.