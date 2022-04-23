Dominic Canzone called up to Triple-A Reno Aces

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles are already sending up an outfielder to the Diamondbacks’ triple-A club after 11 games played this season. Dominic Canzone got the call to join the Reno Aces.

This season, Canzone totaled 13 runs, 14 hits, 13 RBI, 3 home runs and struck out 4 times in 38 at-bats.

He will be replaced by outfielder Jorge Barrosa who is leaving High-A Hillsboro Hops. Barrosa will wear number 7 for the Sod Poodles.

