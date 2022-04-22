WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott to join ribbon cutting at Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott will be among many Texas Tech officials, elected leaders, veterinarians and community members at today’s ribbon cutting for the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine.

The ribbon cutting will celebrate the completion of the state-of-the-art $90 million facilities.

It will take place at 2:00 p.m. at 7671 Evans Drive.

Construction on the school began in 2020, and the first classes began in fall 2021.

Scheduled speakers include Governor Abbott, Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec, Texas Tech University System Board of Regents Chairman J. Michael Lewis, Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson, School of Veterinary Medicine Dean Guy Loneragan, and veterinary student Cassidy Snow.

