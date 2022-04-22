Sod Poodles late home runs defeat Missions 8-5

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (7-5) are on a winning streak for the first time this season after defeating the San Antonio Missions (2-10) 8-5. Three home runs in the fifth inning gave Amarillo the lead.

Dominic Canzone tied the game at five with a 447-foot solo shot to center field and Andy Yerzy gave Amarillo the lead two batters later with a two-run home run to left field. Not to be left out of the fun. Then Blaze Alexander made it an 8-5 game with a solo home run to left field. The three-HR inning was Amarillo’s second of the season.

Sod Poodles’ Eduardo Diaz gave Amarillo an early lead in the third frame. He unloaded the bases with a 3-RBI triple over the head of the center fielder to make the score 4-3. Seven Sod Poodles recorded a hit, and Diaz led the way with 3 RBI.

Game four is set for Friday at 7:05 p.m. at HODGETOWN. Amarillo currently sits second in the Texas League South, just three games back from the Division leaders the Frisco Roughriders (10-2).

