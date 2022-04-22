Who's Hiring?
Severe Storms Possible Friday

By Kevin Selle
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friday starts warm and windy, with severe storms possible later in the day. Beginning in the 3:00pm-4:00pm timeframe storms may develop across the western and central parts of the Panhandle. Storms that do develop have the potential to create very strong gust winds, large hail and tornadoes. Not all areas will see rain or storms and buy 10:00pm the severe weather threat will shift east into Oklahoma. The weekend looks quite with slightly cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

