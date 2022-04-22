Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Property search leads to police finding 5 bodies inside a home, authorities say

Police in Minnesota are investigating a deadly incident where five bodies were discovered inside a home. (Source: KBJR)
By Briggs LeSavage and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR/Gray News) - Police in Minnesota are continuing their investigation after officers found several people killed inside a home on Wednesday.

KBJR reports the Duluth Police Department said a welfare call involving a person a nearby agency was searching for led them to a residence near Lake Superior.

Officers arrived at the home in the afternoon and said they were informed that the person of interest was inside the house with access to weapons.

Due to the possibility of the person being armed, police said they performed a methodical search before they entered the home.

Officers then found five bodies once inside the house, including the person they were first alerted about.

Duluth police said everyone in the home was related but they did not immediately release how they all died with their investigation ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KBJR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD: Shots fired at home in south Amarillo
Aviation assisted in firefighting efforts on Wednesday
Potter County fire estimated 400 acres, 70% contained
The suspect caught on security footage.
Amarillo police: Man caught on camera using card taken from auto burglary
David Alexander Drew, turned himself into the Ochiltree County Sheriff Office
Ochiltree County officials arrest teacher on charge of improper relationship with student
First Alert for Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: Possible strong to severe weather storms tomorrow

Latest News

Good News, Jackson Schroeder
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares a inspiring story about 2 disabled students competing in sports
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
NY Times report: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign
Severe Storms Possible Friday
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Satellite photos show possible mass graves near Mariupol
Dulce Ortiz, 21, was arrested and charged with bribery, according to authorities in Harris...
Woman arrested for trying to bribe deputy with sexual acts, authorities say