New Women’s Health Care Center opening in Clovis

Still Waters Home Health Agency
The new service will offer obstetrics plus prenatal, birthing and post-natal care.(Monkey Business Images)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Plains Regional Medical Center has a new women’s healthcare service opening in Clovis.

The new service will offer obstetrics plus prenatal, birthing and post-natal care.

It comes as the women’s medical center in Clovis is ending clinic operations on June 10.

Patients who wish to establish care with the new center, can call presbyterian medical group at (575) 769-7577.

