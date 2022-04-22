‘Miles For Make-A-Wish’ 5k to take place Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A 5k raising funds for Make-A-Wish will take place at WTAMU tomorrow.
Those participating in “Miles For Make-A-Wish” can choose to complete a 5k or one mile walk.
The ladies of Chi Omega are hosting the event for Make-A-Wish North Texas.
Registrations begins at 8:30 a.m. with the race beginning at 9:30 a.m. at WT.
A celebration with food trucks, pop-up booths, games, music and more will take place after the race.
