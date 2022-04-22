Memphis woman dead after Thursday evening rollover crash
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Memphis woman has died after a crash Thursday evening west of Memphis.
DPS officials say 21-year-old Alexandra Estep was driving north on U.S. 287 when the car veered off to the right. Estep over-corrected the steering to the left, causing the vehicle to skid.
The car then rolled over into a ditch and struck a fence, coming to rest with the car’s roof on top of the fence.
Estep was pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
