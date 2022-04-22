Who's Hiring?
Man dead after crash in Dallam County

DPS is investigating a crash resulting a man dead after a crash in Dallam County this morning.
DPS is investigating a crash resulting a man dead after a crash in Dallam County this morning.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating a crash resulting a man dead after a crash in Dallam County this morning.

According to the release, today at around 8:15 a.m., a truck towing a semi-trailer was traveling northwest on US 87 in the right lane and a Tacoma was traveling northwest on US 87 behind the truck tractor.

The driver of truck slowed and signaled to make a right turn into a private drive.

For unknown reasons, 39-year-old Damon Whaley did not see the Tacoma slowing down to make the turn and struck the semi-trailer in the rear.

The release says Whaley died on the scene and was not wearing a seat belt during the crash.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

