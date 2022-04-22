Gov. Greg Abbott assists with opening of Texas Tech Vet School of Veterinary Medicine

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today the Texas Governor was in the Panhandle celebrating the official ribbon cutting of the Texas Tech Vet School of Veterinary Medicine.

During 2020 the ground was broken on what the school says is a state-of-the-art facility.

Today the school is home to faculty, students and staff and touting they are the first veterinary school in Texas in more than a century.

“So, initially the city committed the economic development Corporatio 69 million dollars. That number has been dwindled down and they’ll continue to work on that but where do we as citizens get a return on those citizen taxpayer dollars. We’ll just start with the economic benefit you get from having the school open in our city every year. Thats 76 million dollars,” said Mayor Nelson.

Governor Abbott adds he is proud to support Texas Tech as the school opens this first-rate, state-of-the-art veterinary school.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.