Friday’s Forecast: Gusty Winds and Severe Storms Possible

Severe Weather Outlook for Today
Severe Weather Outlook for Today(KFDA, SPC)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today will start off on a warm and windy note with severe storms possible later in the day. S winds will range from 25-40mph with gusts over 50 the entire day so make sure you secure outdoor loose objects! From 3pm to 4pm, storms may develop across the western and central parts of the region. Storms that develop will have the potential to produce very strong gusty winds of 60-80mph, large hail to golf ball size, and even a few tornadoes. Not everyone will see storms and by 10pm the severe weather threat will shift east into Oklahoma. We’ll begin clearing out and cooling down overnight into the weekend.

