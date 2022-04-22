Who's Hiring?
Early voting starts Tuesday for May ballot on AISD Bond proposals

Early voting will be starting on Tuesday for the Two State Constitutional Amendments and four...
Early voting will be starting on Tuesday for the Two State Constitutional Amendments and four bonds proposals from the Amarillo Independent School District.
By Tamlyn Cochran and Kevin Welch
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early voting will be starting on Tuesday for the Two State Constitutional Amendments and four bonds proposals from the Amarillo Independent School District.

The voting starts then on the bonds that would total $286 million for everything from construction of schools and athletic facilities to Dick Bivins Stadium renovations.

The amendments deal with reducing property taxes.

The first gives the elderly and disabled with frozen school taxes a reduction they didn’t get like others did in 2019.

The second would raise the amount of exemptions for homesteads.

Early voting runs through May 3, and Election Day is May 7.

