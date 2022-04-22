Crews working on road improvements in Wallace Boulevard area starting Monday

Who's Hiring?
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A road improvement project that is part of the City of Amarillo’s FY 2017-2021 Community Investment Program Project will start Monday April 25.

The project will impact traffic on and around Wallace Boulevard.

The road improvement project will be from Coulter Street to Hagy Boulevard.

Improvements will start on the south side of Wallace Boulevard with eastbound and westbound traffic shifting to the northern half of the street.

The intersection at Coulter Street will remain open and the intersection at Wallace Boulevard and Hagy Boulevard will include detours.

Those who are driving nearby the hospital facilities should be aware of traffic lane switches, posted signs related to construction and contractor personnel and equipment in work zones.

Residents may need alternate routes at various times throughout the project due to temporary lane closures.

Depending on weather conditions, the project will be complete around the end of summer.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

