Crews working on grass fire in Curry County
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Crews have responded to a fire in Curry County.
According to the release, Curry County Volunteer Fire Departments Countyline and Pleasant Hill are assisting other area Fire Departments with the Range Fire in the area.
The fire is in the area of State Road 202 and South Roosevelt Road A.
Officials ask to avoid this area.
The City of Portales is asking residents to refrain from watering their yards while the crews are battling the fire.
