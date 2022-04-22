Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Crews working on grass fire in Curry County

Curry County grass fire
Curry County grass fire(Curry County NM)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Crews have responded to a fire in Curry County.

According to the release, Curry County Volunteer Fire Departments Countyline and Pleasant Hill are assisting other area Fire Departments with the Range Fire in the area.

The fire is in the area of State Road 202 and South Roosevelt Road A.

Officials ask to avoid this area.

Curry County Volunteer Fire Departments Countyline and Pleasant Hill are assisting other area Fire Departments with the...

Posted by Curry County, NM on Thursday, April 21, 2022

The City of Portales is asking residents to refrain from watering their yards while the crews are battling the fire.

The City of Portales is respectfully requesting that Residents refrain from watering their yards while our crews are battling the fire. Thank you for your patience and cooperation.

Posted by Portales, New Mexico -Your City Government on Thursday, April 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD: Shots fired at home in south Amarillo
Aviation assisted in firefighting efforts on Wednesday
Potter County fire estimated 400 acres, 70% contained
The suspect caught on security footage.
Amarillo police: Man caught on camera using card taken from auto burglary
David Alexander Drew, turned himself into the Ochiltree County Sheriff Office
Ochiltree County officials arrest teacher on charge of improper relationship with student
First Alert for Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: Possible strong to severe weather storms tomorrow

Latest News

Good News, Jackson Schroeder
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares a inspiring story about 2 disabled students competing in sports
Severe Storms Possible Friday
Darius Solis
Man arrested for multiple charges including shot fired in home in south Amarillo
Across the Panhandle, The Bridge is seeing an increase in child abuse.
‘Last two years have impacted children very negatively’: The Bridge seeing increase in child abuse