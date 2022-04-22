Crews working on grass fire in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Crews have responded to a fire in Curry County.

According to the release, Curry County Volunteer Fire Departments Countyline and Pleasant Hill are assisting other area Fire Departments with the Range Fire in the area.

The fire is in the area of State Road 202 and South Roosevelt Road A.

Officials ask to avoid this area.

Curry County Volunteer Fire Departments Countyline and Pleasant Hill are assisting other area Fire Departments with the... Posted by Curry County, NM on Thursday, April 21, 2022

The City of Portales is asking residents to refrain from watering their yards while the crews are battling the fire.

The City of Portales is respectfully requesting that Residents refrain from watering their yards while our crews are battling the fire. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. Posted by Portales, New Mexico -Your City Government on Thursday, April 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.