Crews extinguish fire at vacant, boarded up home in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters extinguished a fire at a vacant home last night.

The fire began at 8:34 p.m. at 1329 NW 11th Avenue.

Crews extinguished the fire and entered to search for occupants. No one was found during the search.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes of AFD arriving on the scene, and there were no injuries reported.

AFD said the home was vacant with boarded windows.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate.

