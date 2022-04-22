City of Amarillo Utility Billing Mobile Unit available this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Utility Billing Mobile Unit is available this Saturday.

The Southwest Branch Library will be providing Billing Mobile Unit from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Appointments are not needed for the mobile unit, which features drive-thru service, a walk-up window option with full customer service capability, including starting, transferring and closing utility services, as well as setting up payment arrangements.

