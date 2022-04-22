BSA Harrington Breast Center hosting its first ever ‘Mammo Party’ this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Harrington Breast Center is hosting its first ever ‘Mammo Party’ allowing women the opportunity to receive their annual mammography screening, while enjoying different festivities.

The Director of BSA Harrington Breast Cancer says there has been an increase in confusion about when to start mammograms.

The goal of this event is to educate both women and providers on the impact of screening at the age of 40 and then doing a follow up mammogram each year.

In 2020, BSA also saw a decline in the number of patients being screened, mostly due to COVID-19, in response a study was done to determine the impact of that.

“Patients were three times more likely to be diagnosed with the early-stage breast cancer when having annual mammograms, we also found that 13 percent of those that were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 were under the age of 50 and of those women, 71 percent of them had never had a mammogram,” said Curtis Reneau, director of BSA Harrington Breast Center.

Reneau says recommendations of starting mammograms at the age of 50 and only doing them every other year can lead to missed and later staging cancers along with lower survival rates.

He says the goal of educating the community on annual mammograms is to save lives.

According to the American College of Radiology, mammograms have helped reduce breast cancer mortality in the U.S. by almost 40 percent since 1990.

After completing their mammogram, those attending can enjoy coffee and tea catered by Palace Coffee Co., MB gourmet cotton candy, certified bra fittings by Dillards and to enter giveaways.

The ‘Mammo Party’ is being held at BSA Harrington Breast Center at 1310 Wallace Blvd. from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

To register for the party and for your mammogram, click here.

