Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

BSA Harrington Breast Center hosting its first ever ‘Mammo Party’ this weekend

BSA Harrington Breast Center is hosting its first ever ‘Mammo Party’ allowing women the...
BSA Harrington Breast Center is hosting its first ever ‘Mammo Party’ allowing women the opportunity to receive their annual mammography screening, while enjoying different festivities.
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Harrington Breast Center is hosting its first ever ‘Mammo Party’ allowing women the opportunity to receive their annual mammography screening, while enjoying different festivities.

The Director of BSA Harrington Breast Cancer says there has been an increase in confusion about when to start mammograms.

The goal of this event is to educate both women and providers on the impact of screening at the age of 40 and then doing a follow up mammogram each year.

In 2020, BSA also saw a decline in the number of patients being screened, mostly due to COVID-19, in response a study was done to determine the impact of that.

“Patients were three times more likely to be diagnosed with the early-stage breast cancer when having annual mammograms, we also found that 13 percent of those that were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 were under the age of 50 and of those women, 71 percent of them had never had a mammogram,” said Curtis Reneau, director of BSA Harrington Breast Center.

Reneau says recommendations of starting mammograms at the age of 50 and only doing them every other year can lead to missed and later staging cancers along with lower survival rates.

He says the goal of educating the community on annual mammograms is to save lives.

According to the American College of Radiology, mammograms have helped reduce breast cancer mortality in the U.S. by almost 40 percent since 1990.

After completing their mammogram, those attending can enjoy coffee and tea catered by Palace Coffee Co., MB gourmet cotton candy, certified bra fittings by Dillards and to enter giveaways.

The ‘Mammo Party’ is being held at BSA Harrington Breast Center at 1310 Wallace Blvd. from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

To register for the party and for your mammogram, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Severe Storms Likely This Afternoon and Evening
Darius Solis
Man arrested for multiple charges including shot fired in home in south Amarillo
David Alexander Drew, turned himself into the Ochiltree County Sheriff Office
Ochiltree County officials arrest teacher on charge of improper relationship with student
The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested three juveniles for arson on a vacant hotel...
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s arrest 3 juveniles for arson
DPS are investigating a crash that resulted one man dead and one injured near Dalhart this...
1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Hartley County

Latest News

Early voting will be starting on Tuesday for the Two State Constitutional Amendments and four...
Early voting starts Tuesday for May ballot on AISD Bond proposals
Amarillo man found not guilty of 2019 murder by reason of insanity
Amarillo man found not guilty of 2019 murder by reason of insanity
Aviation assisted in firefighting efforts on Wednesday
Potter County fire estimated 400 acres, 70% contained
Texas Tech ribbon cutting for School of Veterinary Medicine
Gov. Greg Abbott assists with opening of Texas Tech Vet School of Veterinary Medicine