Amarillo provides information about Outdoor Warning Siren System

Outdoor Warning Siren System
Outdoor Warning Siren System(KCBD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management has provided a video series that includes public safety information on the OEM’s outdoor warning siren system.

“Amarillo has just about every type of weather you can imagine,” said City of Amarillo Director of Emergency Management Chip Orton. “With the arrival of spring, severe weather as far as rain, hail and even tornadoes are always a possibility in Amarillo. We want all of our residents to be prepared for severe weather, and the outdoor warning siren system is a primary tool.”

The EM Talks/Series on Sirens video is available, here.

For the website of Amarillo residents during severe weather, click here.

Residents can register online for quick and convenient public safety alerts sent directly to their phones.

