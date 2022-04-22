Amarillo man found not guilty of 2019 murder by reason of insanity

MEMPHIS, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man who was facing capital murder charges was found not guilty by reason of insanity yesterday.

According to the release of the 100th Judicial District, on Thursday, 33-year-old Jarvis Fierro was found not guilty for shooting his own brother and his brother’s girlfriend.

On February 18, 2019, James Fierro and Candice Garrett were killed by multiple gunshot wounds, at their home in Howardwick.

An investigation by the Donley County Sheriff’s Office began after receiving a call from one of the four children in the home where the murders took place.

After an investigation, law enforcement arrested Fierro on February 22, 2019 for the two murders.

Fierro has been in Donley County custody since that date.

An electronic search warrant obtained by a Texas Ranger determined the defendant was in proximity of victims’ home at the time of the crime, which in turn led to all the other pieces falling in place rapidly, according to court documents.

Fierro was previously found incompetant to stand trial in December of 2019, according to court documents.

“Mental disease, defect and illness plays a major role in our everyday job duties and responsibilities as prosecutors,” said Inman. “Defendants raise these types of defenses all the time and there are protocols that the State must follow to seek the fair administration of justice.”

Fierro was ordered to the maximum-security state hospital in Vernon for possible competency restoration, according to court documents.

After Fierro’s competency was restored in March, an insanity examination was performed by two court-appointed psychiatrists.

Both psychiatrists concluded that Fierro was schizophrenic at the time of the murders, and continues to be so today, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Fierro was experiencing severe mental delusions at the time the murders took place.

Medical professionals spoke about how Fierro was insane at the time of the offense, they moved to raise the affirmative defense and Fierro pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

He will now be sent to the maximum-security state hospital in Vernon for a 30-day evaluation and treatment, at which point the Judge will determine if Fierro is a serious danger to others.

If Fierro is, the Judge can commit him to a state hospital for up to six months and then on a yearly basis thereafter.

