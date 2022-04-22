Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for tips to identify check forgery suspects

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are searching for two people seen passing forged checks in Canyon and Amarillo.

The checks were taken during auto burglaries.

Those with information on the identity of these suspects are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

