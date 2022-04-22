Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for tips to identify check forgery suspects

Check forgery suspects
Check forgery suspects(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are searching for two people seen passing forged checks in Canyon and Amarillo.

The checks were taken during auto burglaries.

Those with information on the identity of these suspects are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Do You Know Me? - Check Forgery Suspects The Canyon Police Department is asking for the...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Friday, April 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

