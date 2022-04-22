Who's Hiring?
3 Borger firefighters involved in crash while responding to grass fire in Potter County

Three Borger firefighters were involved in a crash while responding to the grass fire in Potter...
Three Borger firefighters were involved in a crash while responding to the grass fire in Potter County this morning.(Gray News, file image)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three Borger firefighters were involved in a crash while responding to the grass fire in Potter County this morning.

According to the release, an engine from Borger Fire Department was carrying three firefighters as they were traveling to assist the fire when the vehicle rolled over on FM 1061.

Potter County Fire Rescue responded to the crash.

Two firefighters were treated on scene for minor injuries.

One Firefighter was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Borger Fire Department. We hope a speedy and full recovery of all involved.

Posted by Randall County Fire Department on Friday, April 22, 2022

