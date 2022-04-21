Warm Thursday, Some Storms Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another very warm day Thursday, followed by some thunderstorms Friday. Unseasonably warmth again on Thursday with highs in the low 90s. Another warm day on Friday ahead of an approaching storm system that has the potential to create some severe storms later Friday afternoon and evening. Storms that do develop will have the potential for some large hail and strong gusty winds and will move quickly into Oklahoma Friday night.

