Walmart hosting Community Wellness Day this Saturday
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Walmart will be hosting a Community Wellness Day this Saturday.
On April 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as COVID-19 vaccines and affordable immunizations like shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and flu.
Walmart Wellness Day events will feature the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams:
- Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)
- Affordable immunizations, including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, flu, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more
- No-cost COVID-19 vaccines
- Wellness resources + opportunity to talk with pharmacists
