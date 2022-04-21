Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Toddler abandoned at the border in the middle of the night, loses shoes in the mud

According to CBP, agents have encountered over 38,000 noncitizen unaccompanied children in the...
According to CBP, agents have encountered over 38,000 noncitizen unaccompanied children in the first six months of fiscal year 2022, outpacing encounters for the same reporting period last year.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROMA, Texas (Gray News) – A 2-year-old boy was abandoned near the Rio Grande border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The little boy lost his shoes in the mud while crossing and was traveling within a group of 38 individuals.

Authorities say the toddler was medically screened and was in good health.

Agents found a birth certificate on the boy with the father’s information handwritten on the back.

According to CBP, agents have encountered over 38,000 noncitizen unaccompanied children in the first six months of the fiscal year 2022, outpacing encounters for the same reporting period last year.

Many of the children are very young and aren’t able to provide names or phone numbers of family members, so agents must rely on information written on clothing or notes found on the child to locate next of kin.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Severe Storms Likely This Afternoon and Evening
Darius Solis
Man arrested for multiple charges including shot fired in home in south Amarillo
The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested three juveniles for arson on a vacant hotel...
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s arrest 3 juveniles for arson
David Alexander Drew, turned himself into the Ochiltree County Sheriff Office
Ochiltree County officials arrest teacher on charge of improper relationship with student
DPS are investigating a crash that resulted one man dead and one injured near Dalhart this...
1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Hartley County

Latest News

"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
A Texas-based food delivery service is offering the role of a Chief Taco Officer.
Want to get paid $10K to eat tacos? You could be the next ‘Chief Taco Officer’
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Sharpton demands name of Michigan officer who killed Patrick Lyoya
Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing panic in DC