That’s A Good Question: Has Amarillo police noticed an uptick in gun violence?

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recently the Mayor of Amarillo went on The Chat telling us about a Harvard Student was going to assist the Amarillo Police Department with gun crime analytics.

Chief Birkenfeld tells us there has been an over all drop in violent crime.

However, the Chief says they have noticed a trend of more shootings.

He adds the Harvard Fellowship is yet another tool to learn more about the specifics of gun crime in Amarillo.

This includes understanding whether Amarillo has a higher or lower rate of gun violence in comparable cities.

