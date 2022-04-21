Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

That’s A Good Question: Has Amarillo police noticed an uptick in gun violence?

By Stacy Sakai
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recently the Mayor of Amarillo went on The Chat telling us about a Harvard Student was going to assist the Amarillo Police Department with gun crime analytics.

Chief Birkenfeld tells us there has been an over all drop in violent crime.

However, the Chief says they have noticed a trend of more shootings.

He adds the Harvard Fellowship is yet another tool to learn more about the specifics of gun crime in Amarillo.

This includes understanding whether Amarillo has a higher or lower rate of gun violence in comparable cities.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD: Shots fired at home in south Amarillo
Potter County grass fire
Potter County fire estimated 400 acres, 50% contained
The suspect caught on security footage.
Amarillo police: Man caught on camera using card taken from auto burglary
A Donley County judge sentenced an Amarillo man to 80 years in prison for aggravated sexual...
Amarillo man sentenced to 80 years for sexual assault of a child
Officials in Pennsylvania report Daniel Barnett, 38, has been arrested for raping an elementary...
DA: Man accused of raping school-aged girl hundreds of times over 6-year period

Latest News

Potter County grass fire
Potter County fire estimated 400 acres, 50% contained
Warm Thursday, Some Storms Friday
WT Campus to Burst into Multihued Magnificence During 2022 Color Charge on April 22
West Texas A&M will be hosting 2022 Color Charge event
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
High Plains Food Bank receives food donation from Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints