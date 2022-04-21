Who's Hiring?
Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony Committee honors Sunray officer

Patrick Sloan
Patrick Sloan(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Sunray police officer will be one of the officers honored by the Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony Committee for those who have died in the line of duty.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 1, starting at 6:00 p.m., and will conclude with a candlelight vigil.

Governor Greg Abbott will speak at the event and present medals to the families of the officers.

Officer Patrick Sloan from Sunray will be honored, as well as sergeant Joshua Bartlett with the Lubbock Police Department.

