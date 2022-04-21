Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Tascosa’s Pinkard inks NLI to play college football and Barsham signs to play basketball

By Tamlyn Cochran and Larissa Liska
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At Tascosa High School, the Rebels held a signing day ceremony for Ashraf Barsham and Zaiquan Pinkard on Wednesday.

Barsham, a 6-foot-4 guard, joins the Clarendon College Bulldogs basketball team. 6-foot-1 linebacker Pinkard signed his commitment to play for Midway University’s Inaugural Roster in Kentucky. As a senior, Pinkard totaled around 85 tackles and 5 sacks.

Both athletes are excited to carry on the Tascosa tradition.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Severe Storms Likely This Afternoon and Evening
Darius Solis
Man arrested for multiple charges including shot fired in home in south Amarillo
The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested three juveniles for arson on a vacant hotel...
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s arrest 3 juveniles for arson
David Alexander Drew, turned himself into the Ochiltree County Sheriff Office
Ochiltree County officials arrest teacher on charge of improper relationship with student
DPS are investigating a crash that resulted one man dead and one injured near Dalhart this...
1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Hartley County

Latest News

TPSN Sports Network
Stream baseball, softball and track with TPSN
The Amarillo Sod Poodles (7-5) are on a winning streak for the first time this season after...
Sod Poodles late home runs defeat Missions 8-5
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: NewsChannel 10's new Sports Anchor Dave Cesefske
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Tommy T and Chance Lancaster
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Thumbs up, Thumbs down