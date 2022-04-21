Tascosa’s Pinkard inks NLI to play college football and Barsham signs to play basketball

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At Tascosa High School, the Rebels held a signing day ceremony for Ashraf Barsham and Zaiquan Pinkard on Wednesday.

Barsham, a 6-foot-4 guard, joins the Clarendon College Bulldogs basketball team. 6-foot-1 linebacker Pinkard signed his commitment to play for Midway University’s Inaugural Roster in Kentucky. As a senior, Pinkard totaled around 85 tackles and 5 sacks.

Both athletes are excited to carry on the Tascosa tradition.

