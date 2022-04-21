Who's Hiring?
Tascosa Barsham and Pinkard sign to play College football

By Tamlyn Cochran and Larissa Liska
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At Tascosa High School, the Rebels held a signing day ceremony for Ashraf Barsham and Zaiquan Pinkard.

Barsham, a 6-foot-4 guard, joins the Clarendon College Bulldogs.

Pinkard who is a 6-foot-1 linebacker signed his commitment to play for Midway’s Inaugural Roster in Kentucky.

As a senior, Pinkard totaled around 85 tackles and 5 sacks.

Both athletes are excited to carry on the Tascosa tradition.

Randall's Paris Patterson inks commitment to DII Cameron University volleyball
Randall's Paris Patterson inks commitment to DII Cameron University volleyball
