Tascosa Barsham and Pinkard sign to play College football
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At Tascosa High School, the Rebels held a signing day ceremony for Ashraf Barsham and Zaiquan Pinkard.
Barsham, a 6-foot-4 guard, joins the Clarendon College Bulldogs.
Pinkard who is a 6-foot-1 linebacker signed his commitment to play for Midway’s Inaugural Roster in Kentucky.
As a senior, Pinkard totaled around 85 tackles and 5 sacks.
Both athletes are excited to carry on the Tascosa tradition.
