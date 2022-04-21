Who's Hiring?
Randall’s Paris Patterson inks commitment to DII Cameron University volleyball

By Tamlyn Cochran and Larissa Liska
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall High outside hitter, joins DII Cameron University Aggies in the Lone Star conference.

This past season, Patterson helped lead the Raiders to the Regional Finals where she ended her senior year with 52 service aces, 489 kills, 16 assists and 500 digs.

Patterson’s leadership built at Randall has prepared her for the next level.

“I just think, since we made it all the way to the Regional Finals it was such a competitive play there at the end that I think it really prepared me for the super competitive play that we’re going to see. I’ve always dreamed of this as a little girl playing at the collegiate level, signing, having all of these people support me and it’s just a really great opportunity,” said Patterson.

