Palo Duro alum gears up for Amateur MMA debut

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Legends Boxing is a family of fighters with one common goal to showcase the talent in the 806. Nadia Moreno is fine-tuning her skills for her first Amateur MMA Featherwight fight set for May 7 in OKC.

“It’s an art and I just really want to make it my own and see how far I can take it,” said Moreno.

Moreno’s passion sparked back when she was a Palo Duro wrestler.

“I do have a daughter that’s looking up to me and we’ve been through a lot,” Moreno. “I just want to show her like we can just overcome anything and women can be strong too.”

“She doesn’t have a lot of girls to spar with, so she spars with a lot of the boys and she doesn’t take a step back,” said Martin Solano. “If she’s getting in trouble and getting hit she brings it out even to win a sparring round.”

Tascosa alum Ashton Mallory is also making his Amateur MMA Featherweight debut. He competes Friday May 6 in Kansas City and his fight can be watched on UFC Fight Pass.

“I’m just the athlete. My coaches are the brains and here at Extreme Martial Arts, and then Martin Solano at Legends Boxing, Israel Rodriguez,” Mallory. “We’ve got some amazing coaches and I just want to highlight them.”

Daniel Arriega is taking the ring for his third pro boxing appearance. The Dimmitt grad is looking for his first victory.

“It’s something I’ve just always wanted to do since I was younger,” Arriega. “Coming from a small town there really wasn’t much to do and I want to start something in a small town.”

There are many opportunities in Amarillo to grow in the sport, but now these athletes are ready to make a name for themselves.

“I feel like we’re super slept on nationwide as far as the talent that we bring, the coaching and the athletes that we have in the area,” said Mallory. “I would really just like to showcase and shed some light to the city.”

“Make sure my gym, you know, put us on the map somewhere and let everybody know that Legends Boxing is here,” said Moreno.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.