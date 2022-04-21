Ochiltree County officials arrest teacher on charge of improper relationship with student
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT
OCHILTREE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Ochiltree County said a teacher was arrested after turning himself in on the charge of improper relationship between educator and student Wednesday.
David Alexander Drew turned himself into the Ochiltree County Sheriff Office, according to Sheriff Bouchard.
Officials said he posted a $100,000 bond on the charge.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.