Man arrested for multiple charges including shot fired in home in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has arrested a man after finding a home that was struck with multiple gunshots near south Travis Street on Wednesday morning.

According to the release, on April 20 at around 4:35 a.m., Amarillo police officials were called to south Travis Street on several gunshots heard in the area.

Officers found a home that had been struck by multiple gunshots.

27-year-old Darius Vincent Solis, and a 26-year-old woman were called out of the home and were both uninjured.

During the investigation, officers found several bullet holes in two vehicles in front of the home and multiple bullet holes in the home.

Officers determined that some of the bullet holes appeared to be going into the home and in some spots the bullet holes appeared to be from bullets coming out of the home.

Officers located a handgun hidden inside of the home that had been reported stolen during an auto burglary that had occurred on February 27, 2020.

Solis was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Deadly Conduct Discharging a Firearm from a Residence.

He was booked into the Randall County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

