‘Last two years have impacted children very negatively’: The Bridge seeing increase in child abuse

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Across the Panhandle, The Bridge is seeing an increase in child abuse.

The Bridge is a non-profit agency that works closely with law enforcement and Child Protective Services, when a child is involved in an abuse case, to perform forensic interviews with young victims.

Other agencies are then able to review this recording so the child isn’t being passed from agency to agency, lessening the trauma for the victim.

The Bridge interviewed 1,557 children in 2021, which is a 40 percent increase over 2020.

Numbers increased across the board for the non-profit with services such as, forensic medical exams provided and cases reviewed by the multi-disciplinary team.

Shelly Bohannon, Executive Director of The Bridge, says a lot of factors are playing into the increase.

“The last two years have impacted children very negatively, but families are still struggling with the economics, so that puts pressures on the family, they may have lost their job or whatever, so children typically take the brunt of that,” said Bohannon.

The Bridge urges parents to become more involved in their children’s daily lives.

“Adults, bad people are soliciting our children through apps on their phones and parents a lot of times don’t realize this is happening, without parent involvement all kinds of things, someone wants to be a part of your child’s life, is it going to be you or is it going to be someone else who wants to take advantage of them?” said Bohannon.

According to The Bridge, only one percent of offenders are strangers.

“They are not the stereotype of some dirty old man in a trench coat in an ally, it’s your next door neighbor or your kids soccer coach or it’s someone you go to church with and these people will find a way to spend time with your child if you don’t,” said Amy Rhoades, member of the boards of directors and assistant DA for Randall County.

Rhoades shares a message from an offender.

“This sex offender told him that it was easy for him to find children because there are a lot of parents who don’t take the time to spend time with their children, know what their children are doing and he said if you don’t want to spend time with your child I will,” said Rhoades.

The Bridge says it is always in need of donations and volunteers, to help be a part of its mission you can contact the non-profit.

