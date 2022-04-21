FIRST ALERT: Possible strong to severe weather storms tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We will be monitoring the dryline boundary for the chance of strong to severe storms Friday afternoon. There will also be a general area of strong winds with gusts over 40 mph likely area wide.

A High Wind Watch has been issued for a large portion of the area until 1:00 am on Saturday.

The severe weather threat is also on the increase with the chance for hail, strong straight winds, and even a chance for isolated tornadoes.

Our highest threat from severe storms will be damaging winds of 60 mph to 80 mph, hail to golfball size and a few tornadoes. It appears that the first storms may develop around 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and then last into the evening hours.

We strongly encourage people to secure loose objects, avoid travel in high profile vehicles, and to stay alert and weather aware!

The First Alert Weather Team will be providing frequent updates on the timing, magnitude, and impact associated with this storm so stay tuned for further updates.

