Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Fire Danger and Heat Today to Severe Storm Potential Tomorrow

Adrian's Forecast
Adrian's Forecast(KFDA)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:33 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Highs this afternoon may be record breaking into the low 90s for several areas along with plentiful sunshine. Winds from the SW will be picking up at 10-25mph bringing very dry air and dropping relative humidity values into the single digits allowing for critical fire danger. No burning should take place! Heading into Friday, we’ll see high wind gusts of 60+mph with a High Wind Watch in effect and our region has seen an upgrade in the severe weather potential to a level 3 out of 5. Damaging winds, large hail, and a couple tornadoes will be possible, and a First Alert has been issued! You’ll want to keep it on NewsChannel10!

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon
Darius Solis
Man arrested for multiple charges including shot fired in home in south Amarillo
David Alexander Drew, turned himself into the Ochiltree County Sheriff Office
Ochiltree County officials arrest teacher on charge of improper relationship with student
The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested three juveniles for arson on a vacant hotel...
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s arrest 3 juveniles for arson
DPS are investigating a crash that resulted one man dead and one injured near Dalhart this...
1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Hartley County

Latest News

Adrian's Forecast
Adrian's First Alert Update 4-22-22
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon
Severe Weather Outlook for Today
Friday’s Forecast: Gusty Winds and Severe Storms Possible
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Severe Storms Possible Friday
First Alert weather for Friday April
Doppler Dave Tracks Storm Potential Tomorrow