Fire Danger and Heat Today to Severe Storm Potential Tomorrow

Highs this afternoon may be record breaking into the low 90s for several areas along with plentiful sunshine. Winds from the SW will be picking up at 10-25mph bringing very dry air and dropping relative humidity values into the single digits allowing for critical fire danger. No burning should take place! Heading into Friday, we’ll see high wind gusts of 60+mph with a High Wind Watch in effect and our region has seen an upgrade in the severe weather potential to a level 3 out of 5. Damaging winds, large hail, and a couple tornadoes will be possible, and a First Alert has been issued! You’ll want to keep it on NewsChannel10!

