Fill With Hope hosting second annual Cars for Kids this Saturday

You are invited to the Fill with Hope Car Show at the historical downtown square in Canyon.
(Fill with Hope)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - This non-profit organization will be hosting Cars for Kids this Saturday.

The event will start from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the Downtown Historic Square in Canyon.

The entry will cost $5 per person or $10 per family.

The $40 entry fee will include two meal tickets for the Fat Boys food truck.

Guests will receive tickets that can be used as ballots to choose their favorite cars.

Children will receive special tickets to vote for a separate award – the Kids’ Choice.

Entrants will also vote for their favorite for the Participant’s Choice.

To register, click here.

