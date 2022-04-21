Emergency supplies available completely tax free starting Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texans can purchase certain emergency supplies completely tax free beginning Saturday.

Those include items like batteries, fuel containers, flashlights, hurricane shutters, emergency ladders, and portable generators.

There is no limit on the number of items you can purchase.

The comptrollers office estimates shoppers will save more than 1.5 million in state and local sales during this years tax holiday.

