Doppler Dave Tracks Storm Potential Tomorrow

Sunny skies and dry air are in control today with highs above 90 in many locations including Amarillo. A strong southerly wind will transport abundant moisture into the area which will lower temps to near 80 and crank the humidity up to moist levels. We will monitor the dryline boundary in the western panhandle for storm development late tomorrow. If storms are able to develop, some may produce severe weather. We are in a First Alert situation for the possibility of hail, strong winds, lightning, and possibly isolated tornadoes.

