Amarillo Fire Marshal’s arrest 3 juveniles for arson

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested three juveniles for arson on a vacant hotel near I-40.

According to the release, on April 19, three juveniles were arrested after an investigation into a three-alarm fire on April 14 at a vacant hotel at 3100 E. Interstate 40.

The suspects were booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.

The charges related to the three incidents are arson - a second-degree felony punishable by a fine not to exceed $10,000 and/or imprisonment ranging from two to 20 years for each offense.

