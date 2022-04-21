1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Hartley County

Who's Hiring?
DPS are investigating a crash that resulted one man dead and one injured near Dalhart this morning.(Source: Gray News)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash that resulted one man dead and one injured near Dalhart this morning.

According to the release, today at around 4:45 a.m., a Dodge was traveling southwest on US 54 while a Van was traveling northeast on the same road.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the Dodge, 25-year-old Devon Riddell crossed over the center stripe into oncoming traffic.

The driver of the Van moved over to the right shoulder to try and avoid the crash but was not able to.

Riddell struck the Van, passenger headlight to passenger headlight and then traveled off the roadway and into the ditch where it rolled over multiple times.

The unsercured driver of the Van was ejected during the crash.

Riddell was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Van was transported to a Hospital where she was treated and released.

The crash still remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

