Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Woman whose body was found in duffel bag was stabbed dozens of times, police say

The home of New York woman is seen as police investigate a killing. The body of Orsolya Gaal...
The home of New York woman is seen as police investigate a killing. The body of Orsolya Gaal was found a few blocks from the home.(Source: WCBS/CNN)
By WCBS staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Disturbing new details have emerged about the slaying of a New York mother, who was found stuffed in a duffel bag.

Orsolya Gaal was stabbed more than 50 times. The mother of two was found in a duffel bag a few blocks from her home Saturday morning.

Sources said she was killed in her home by someone she knew.

Investigators are looking at Gaal’s relationships, including at least one possible past romantic partner.

There’s a $3,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD: Shots fired at home in south Amarillo
Aviation assisted in firefighting efforts on Wednesday
Potter County fire estimated 400 acres, 70% contained
The suspect caught on security footage.
Amarillo police: Man caught on camera using card taken from auto burglary
David Alexander Drew, turned himself into the Ochiltree County Sheriff Office
Ochiltree County officials arrest teacher on charge of improper relationship with student
First Alert for Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: Possible strong to severe weather storms tomorrow

Latest News

The masked individuals pushed passed store employees to get into the store.
Masked suspects get away with $413K in merchandise from Louis Vuitton in Cincinnati
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Possible mass graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Audio: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign
Good News, Jackson Schroeder
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares a inspiring story about 2 disabled students competing in sports
Ukrainians return home despite ongoing war with Russia.
Ukrainians begin to return home despite ongoing war