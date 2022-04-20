West Texas A&M will be hosting 2022 Color Charge event

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University will be hosting the 2022 Color Charge on April 22.

Students and community members are invited to this event starting at 3:00 p.m. at the First United Bank Center.

Runners and walkers will run down Russell Long Boulevard and behind Buffalo Sports Park to 26 Street, where their path will take them through the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughn Pedestrian Mall to Mary Moody Northen Hall, then back to Russell Long Boulevard and back to the arena.

Brightly colored powders will be thrown, leaving runners in rainbow hues by the end of the course.

The entry fee is $20 for the public and free to WT students.

Students can sign up, here.

Public can register at the Jack B. Kelley Student Center information desk.

Runners must be 18 years or older.

