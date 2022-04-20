Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

West Texas A&M will be hosting 2022 Color Charge event

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University will be hosting the 2022 Color Charge on April 22.

Students and community members are invited to this event starting at 3:00 p.m. at the First United Bank Center.

Runners and walkers will run down Russell Long Boulevard and behind Buffalo Sports Park to 26 Street, where their path will take them through the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughn Pedestrian Mall to Mary Moody Northen Hall, then back to Russell Long Boulevard and back to the arena.

Brightly colored powders will be thrown, leaving runners in rainbow hues by the end of the course.

The entry fee is $20 for the public and free to WT students.

Students can sign up, here.

Public can register at the Jack B. Kelley Student Center information desk.

Runners must be 18 years or older.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD: Shots fired at home in south Amarillo
Potter County grass fire
Potter County fire estimated 400 acres, 50% contained
The suspect caught on security footage.
Amarillo police: Man caught on camera using card taken from auto burglary
A Donley County judge sentenced an Amarillo man to 80 years in prison for aggravated sexual...
Amarillo man sentenced to 80 years for sexual assault of a child
Officials in Pennsylvania report Daniel Barnett, 38, has been arrested for raping an elementary...
DA: Man accused of raping school-aged girl hundreds of times over 6-year period

Latest News

Potter County grass fire
Potter County fire estimated 400 acres, 50% contained
That’s A Good Question: Has Amarillo police noticed an uptick in gun violence?
That’s A Good Question: Has Amarillo police noticed an uptick in gun violence?
Warm Thursday, Some Storms Friday
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
High Plains Food Bank receives food donation from Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints